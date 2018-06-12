Dozens of bricks fall from building, scatter onto street

CLAIRTON, Pa. - Dozens of bricks fell from a building in Clairton Monday afternoon.
A stretch of Waddell Avenue is blocked by police tape and barriers where the bricks are scattered on the street.
City officials said the problem started a year ago, so barriers were placed on the sidewalk. Those barriers now stretch across the street.
The building is vacant. It was once a bar and apartment units.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking with officials about who owns the property and the trouble they’re having getting in contact with them -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
People in the area said they are concerned the building will collapse, a concern shared by the city. For that reason, Clairton officials said they are applying for emergency grant money to tear the building down.
TRENDING NOW:
- 19-month-old daughter of skier Bode Miller drowns in pool
- 4 children, suspect in police shooting dead after standoff
- Woman dead, 3 firefighters injured after house fire
- VIDEO: Flight delayed by alligator on runway
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}