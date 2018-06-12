  • Dozens of bricks fall from building, scatter onto street

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - Dozens of bricks fell from a building in Clairton Monday afternoon.

    A stretch of Waddell Avenue is blocked by police tape and barriers where the bricks are scattered on the street.

    City officials said the problem started a year ago, so barriers were placed on the sidewalk. Those barriers now stretch across the street.

    The building is vacant. It was once a bar and apartment units.

    Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking with officials about who owns the property and the trouble they’re having getting in contact with them -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    People in the area said they are concerned the building will collapse, a concern shared by the city. For that reason, Clairton officials said they are applying for emergency grant money to tear the building down.

