Dozens of child migrants reunited with families after being housed at local facility

EMSWORTH, Pa. - A Catholic non-profit organization taking care of children separated from their families at the border says they've been reunited with their families.
In an exclusive interview with Channel 11, Holy Family Institute CEO Sister Linda Yankoski sat down to discuss the issue.
How Holy Family Institute got the initial contract and how it's continuing to help kids in need, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
“We're known to the government as being able to provide good care for very young children," Yankoski said. "So we started to do that for the government and we continue to do that today.”
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Local facility housing dozens of child migrants separated from their parents at border
That relationship started after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti that devastated and left hundreds of children homeless.
Yankoski said they were already under contract with the federal government to take care of children in need when the President Trump's Zero Tolerance Policy went into effect.
It was eventually reversed.
“It's not as if we supported that policy. But we knew there were children in need of care and that we had available placements and beds and staff members who could care for them,” Yankoski said.
