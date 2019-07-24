  • Dozens of homes flooded, some filled with sewage, after heavy rain moved through

    Updated:

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - The Salvation Army went door to door in Wilkinsburg today in an effort to assist anyone who experienced flooding from the recent storms. 

    Officials estimate nearly 60 homes had sewage and flood water in their basements. Channel 11 talked to a woman who said standing water was almost up to her knees.

    Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is reaching out to the borough to find out if there is a larger problem with the sewage system, on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories