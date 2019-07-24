WILKINSBURG, Pa. - The Salvation Army went door to door in Wilkinsburg today in an effort to assist anyone who experienced flooding from the recent storms.
Officials estimate nearly 60 homes had sewage and flood water in their basements. Channel 11 talked to a woman who said standing water was almost up to her knees.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is reaching out to the borough to find out if there is a larger problem with the sewage system, on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Questions surround deadly shootout in Ross Township shopping center parking lot
- Intense flames that destroyed historic hotel considered suspicious
- Lake Erie beach closed after 2nd swimmer goes missing
- VIDEO: High-tech houses keep dogs cool while owners shop
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}