The Duquesne Incline was stuck and more than a dozen passangers were trapped on board.
NEW: Icline cars are slowly moving down @WPXI officials tell me they don’t want the people inside the cars to walk on the tracks pic.twitter.com/leqJ7oPLVp— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 18, 2019
According to social media posts, one woman said they were stuck for around an hour and a half.
NOW: two Duquesne incline cars are stuck & not moving. Riders are reporting that they’ve been stuck there for an hour and a half @WPXI pic.twitter.com/5frPhJk29c— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 18, 2019
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is talking to passengers who were stuck, NOW on 11 News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Car plows into gas pump after coming off Rankin Bridge
- Notre Dame Cathedral fire: Officials determine likely cause of blaze
- 'Big decisions will have to be made' Pens GM says
- VIDEO: Skeleton of baby T. rex dinosaur for sale on eBay for $2.95 million; scientists are furious
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}