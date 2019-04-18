  • Dozens of passengers trapped on Duquesne Incline for nearly 2 hours

    Updated:

    The Duquesne Incline was stuck and more than a dozen passangers were trapped on board.

    According to social media posts, one woman said they were stuck for around an hour and a half.

    Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is talking to passengers who were stuck, NOW on 11 News. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories