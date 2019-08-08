  • Dozens of street signs stolen in Pa. community

    CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Dozens of street signs are missing from a township in Somerset County.

    According to police, 29 were stolen over the weekend, most ripped off poles in Conemaugh Township.

    The police chief is worried that emergency responders may have trouble navigating to find roads and homes.

    Replacing the signs is expected to cost $1300.

