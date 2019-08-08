CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Dozens of street signs are missing from a township in Somerset County.
According to police, 29 were stolen over the weekend, most ripped off poles in Conemaugh Township.
The police chief is worried that emergency responders may have trouble navigating to find roads and homes.
Replacing the signs is expected to cost $1300.
TRENDING NOW:
- Texas' ‘Orange Socks' murder victim identified after 40 years of anonymity
- Former firefighter accused of sexual relationship with 15-year-old
- 'Monroeville Madam' arrested during national sex trafficking crackdown
- VIDEO: Florida woman bites man she said broke into her apartment
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}