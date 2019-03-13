  • Dozens of students may be forced to miss graduation, beg school board to change it

    PLUM, Pa. - Approximately two dozen Plum seniors attended tonight’s school board meeting after hearing about a possible change in the date of their graduation ceremony. 

    School officials say the date was pushed back until June 10 because of snow make up days. 

    Students tell Channel 11 an estimated 50 seniors cannot make the new proposed date because of vacations and senior trips. One student says she won’t be able to walk on the graduation date because of a commitment with the Air Force. 

