Dozens of students may be forced to miss graduation, beg school board to change it

PLUM, Pa. - Approximately two dozen Plum seniors attended tonight’s school board meeting after hearing about a possible change in the date of their graduation ceremony.
School officials say the date was pushed back until June 10 because of snow make up days.
Students tell Channel 11 an estimated 50 seniors cannot make the new proposed date because of vacations and senior trips. One student says she won’t be able to walk on the graduation date because of a commitment with the Air Force.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is working to talk to school officials about if they are considering on changing the date to better accommodate students, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
