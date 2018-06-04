PLUM, Pa. - A tractor-trailer knocked out electricity to dozens of power company customers Monday after taking out two utility poles in Plum, according to first responders at the scene.
Firefighters said the truck hit the two poles, then several mailboxes before hitting a porch on a home.
The crash happened over several streets around Dombroski Avenue.
Tractor Trailer knocks out 2 poles, power lines and damages this house! Tree & mailbox knocked over in Plum Borough. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/6GR2gVTiui— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) June 4, 2018
Forty-five people are without power right now.
No injuries have been reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tornado hits Washington Co., damages man's property
- $3 million scratch-off sold in Shaler Township
- Second lawsuit filed in crash at Trump House in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: DA: Restaurant owner downloaded videos of similar attacks before woman's assault
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}