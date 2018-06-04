  • Dozens without power after tractor-trailer crashes into utility poles, home

    Updated:

    PLUM, Pa. - A tractor-trailer knocked out electricity to dozens of power company customers Monday after taking out two utility poles in Plum, according to first responders at the scene.

    Firefighters said the truck hit the two poles, then several mailboxes before hitting a porch on a home.

    The crash happened over several streets around Dombroski Avenue.

    Forty-five people are without power right now.

    No injuries have been reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dozens without power after tractor-trailer crashes into utility poles, home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman gets 5 to 12 years in crash that killed firefighter

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen paralyzed in bus crash arrives in Philly for treatment

  • Headline Goes Here

    Standoff at Plum home after reported domestic incident ends

  • Headline Goes Here

    Funeral held for New Jersey trooper killed in off-duty crash