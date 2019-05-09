WASHINGTON - A chest-of-drawers is now being recalled after tipping over and killing a two-year-old child.
South Shore Furniture is recalling their Libra style three-drawer chests. The products were sold online at Walmart, Amazon, Target and other websites from October 2009 through July 2018 for about $60.
The company said Thursday they had received two reports of tip-overs. In one instance, the drawers tipped over on top of a child leaving bruises and scratches. The second tip-over from an unanchored, empty chest-of-drawers killed that young child.
The company said Thursday customers should immediately stop using the recalled chests that are not anchored to the wall. The company’s website said consumers can contact South Shore Furniture for a full refund or receive a free tip-over restraint kit.
Click here to see if your three-drawer chest has been recalled.
