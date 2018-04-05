  • Drive-by shooting leaves 15-year-old boy injured

    ARNOLD, Pa. - Police in Westmoreland County confirm a teenager was wounded in a drive-by shooting.

    The 15-year-old was reportedly shot once in the leg in Arnold.

    The police chief told Channel 11 the teenager was walking to a bus stop after leaving a friend's house and was hit by a bullet from a car driving by on Leishman Avenue.

    Only one round was fired.

