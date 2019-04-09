MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - A drive-by shooting left a man wounded late Monday night in Mount Oliver.
The 20-year-old victim was on Margaret Street about 10:30 p.m. when he was struck in the shoulder by a shot that was fired at him, police said.
A car and a house in the area were also damaged by the gunfire, according to police.
The victim was taken to Pittsburgh EMS Medic 2 by his girlfriend, officials said. He was then transported to a Pittsburgh hospital.
Police have not identified any suspects, and a motive is unknown. No description of the car involved in the shooting is available.
Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.
