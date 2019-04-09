  • Drive-by shooting wounds man, damages house

    Updated:

    MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - A drive-by shooting left a man wounded late Monday night in Mount Oliver.

    The 20-year-old victim was on Margaret Street about 10:30 p.m. when he was struck in the shoulder by a shot that was fired at him, police said.

    A car and a house in the area were also damaged by the gunfire, according to police.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The victim was taken to Pittsburgh EMS Medic 2 by his girlfriend, officials said. He was then transported to a Pittsburgh hospital.

    Police have not identified any suspects, and a motive is unknown. No description of the car involved in the shooting is available.

    Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories