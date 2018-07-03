Drive-by with BB gun damages several cars in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Pa. - Some people who live in Brookline woke up to find their cars dented and windows shattered after someone fired a BB gun.
Neighbors say Woodward Avenue is a typically quiet street and they’re not happy that someone disrupted that quiet by targeted their vehicles.
Channel 11 found at least three vehicles with damage.
Marlisa Goldsmith also tracked down exclusive surveillance video that shows what happened moments before the shots were fired.
See the video and how you can help police
