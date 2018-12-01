PITTSBURGH - A driver abandoned his or her car and fled after striking a utility pole and crashing into three cars at an auto sales lot on Route 51, according to police.
Police said the car was traveling in the 1600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Saturday when it crossed the centerline and hit and severed a utility pole.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The car then continued out of control and crashed into three parked vehicles at Pristine Auto Sales before coming to a complete stop, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.
TRENDING NOW:
- Officials identify suspect, victim in fatal shooting outside McKeesport body shop
- Marriage license clerk doesn't believe man when he tells her New Mexico is really a state
- ‘Baby It's Cold Outside' removed from radio station's playlist
- VIDEO: Former President George H.W. Bush dies at 94
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}