  • Driver abandons car after striking utility pole, crashing into vehicles at auto sales lot

    PITTSBURGH - A driver abandoned his or her car and fled after striking a utility pole and crashing into three cars at an auto sales lot on Route 51, according to police.

    Police said the car was traveling in the 1600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Saturday when it crossed the centerline and hit and severed a utility pole.

    The car then continued out of control and crashed into three parked vehicles at Pristine Auto Sales before coming to a complete stop, police said.

    No injuries were reported.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.

