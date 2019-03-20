SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed and the driver ran from the scene after a crash on the Parkway West Tuesday afternoon, police said.
All eastbound lanes were closed for more than four hours after the crash around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the Carnegie exit.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is talking to police right now, and will have more information in a LIVE report, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
Four vehicles were involved.
