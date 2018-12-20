PITTSBURGH - A car caught fire after the driver, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, crashed it into a pole and parked cars early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, officials said.
The crash, which left part of Maytide Street without power, was reported about 2:30 a.m. Duquesne Light crews were called.
Officials said the car caught fire after hitting a couple of parked cars and the power pole, which needs to be replaced. Repairs are also being made to a transformer.
So look closely.... The power pole was literally sheered off after a driver smashed into it. It’s somehow just kinda resting upright on the sidewalk. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/rWsZ5Q9kcA— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 20, 2018
The driver of the car that crashed was combative with officers and was arrested for DUI, police said.
Maytide Street is closed to through traffic near Route 51 while police investigate.
