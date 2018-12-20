  • Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after fiery crash into pole

    PITTSBURGH - A car caught fire after the driver, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, crashed it into a pole and parked cars early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, officials said.

    The crash, which left part of Maytide Street without power, was reported about 2:30 a.m. Duquesne Light crews were called.

    Officials said the car caught fire after hitting a couple of parked cars and the power pole, which needs to be replaced. Repairs are also being made to a transformer.

    The driver of the car that crashed was combative with officers and was arrested for DUI, police said.

    Maytide Street is closed to through traffic near Route 51 while police investigate.

