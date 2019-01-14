  • Driver charged after dashcam video captures truck jumping curb, almost hitting pedestrian

    BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - The Bridgeville Police Department released dashcam video of a pickup truck jumping a curb on Washington Avenue, missing a woman by just a few feet.

    The incident happened outside of the Crafty Jackalope.

    The officer whose camera recorded the incident quickly stopped the driver.

    They were charged with DUI and reckless endangerment.

