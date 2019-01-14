Driver charged after dashcam video captures truck jumping curb, almost hitting pedestrian

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - The Bridgeville Police Department released dashcam video of a pickup truck jumping a curb on Washington Avenue, missing a woman by just a few feet.
The incident happened outside of the Crafty Jackalope.
The officer whose camera recorded the incident quickly stopped the driver.
They were charged with DUI and reckless endangerment.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman banned from Walmart after riding cart while drinking wine from Pringles can, police say
- 3 hospitalized after pickup truck goes off road, hits pole, collides with car head-on
- Former Steeler speaks out about Antonio Brown-Ben Roethlisberger controversy
- VIDEO: Man accuses Greyhound driver of racial profiling
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}