  • Driver charged for crashing into medical building and killing worker inside

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - Criminal homicide charges have been filed against the man who crashed his car through the Washington Health Clinic Outpatient Center in June.

    Chad Spence is also charged with criminal attempted homicide and five counts of recklessly endangering another person.

    Kimberly Dollard was working her last day before her son's wedding when Spence's car came through the wall of the clinic and killed her.

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Police seek warrant to search car involved in deadly crash at medical building, officials say

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories