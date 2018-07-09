Driver charged in 2017 crash that killed beloved school bus driver

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Charges have just been filed in a deadly accident that killed a longtime Westmoreland County school bus driver.
The accident happened last April along Route 22 in Derry Township.
The other driver involved, Wesley White, is now facing felony charges.
Deborah Bopp was driving her school bus when it collided with a coal truck.
