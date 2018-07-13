  • Driver charged in South Side crash

    PITTSBURGH - A driver is charged after police said she was drunk when she plowed into several parked cars on the South Side early Friday. 

    Investigators said the SUV flipped on its side after smashing into five parked cars on Sarah Street just after 2 a.m. 

    The driver managed to climb out of her car, and she refused medical treatment, according to police. 

    Investigators said she was visibly drunk and was later charged with DUI. 

    “Must’ve flipped off of this car over here. It was the loudest crash possible. It was horrifying,” a neighbor told Channel 11.

    There were no injuries in the crash, officials said.

     

