WEST NEWTON, Pa. - The driver of an RV had to be cut from the vehicle after it crashed into the back of a school bus Friday morning in Westmoreland County, officials said.
The collision was reported about 9 a.m. on East Main Street in West Newton.
Investigators said the RV was coming down a hill when it slammed into the back of the bus.
A girl was just getting onto the bus when the RV hit it. She was not seriously hurt.
"I was waiting for my daughter to get on the bus. She was going up the stairs, and she was on the landing on the bottom, and I saw the RV roll down the hill and smashed right into the back of the bus," Ashley Stout, the girl's mother, said.
The condition of the driver of the RV was not immediately available.
