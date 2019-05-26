PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police responded to a hit-and-run in South Side Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Carson and 18th streets at 12:30 p.m.
Police said when they arrived, they found a female with a leg injury.
She was transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital in stable condition.
Witnesses gave police a description of the vehicle, including a license plate number.
Police are still investigating.
