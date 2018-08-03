EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A person was struck by a vehicle, which then fled, early Friday morning on Route 30 in East Pittsburgh, officials said.
The hit-and-run accident was reported about 2:30 a.m.
Officials said the person who was hit was talking when they were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Route 30 was closed in both directions until investigators cleared the scene about 4:30 a.m.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the investigation on Channel 11 Morning News.
