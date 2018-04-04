  • Driver flown to hospital after crashing into home

    Updated:

    NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. - A driver was flown to a hospital Wednesday morning after crashing into a home in North Sewickley, officials said.

    The vehicle crashed into the home on Mercer Road, at Brighton Road, about 3 a.m. The home sustained significant damage.

    Officials have not released the condition of the driver, who was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

    Emergency dispatchers said the Beaver County Technical Rescue Team was called to the scene.

