Driver had a few drinks before crashing truck into bar, officials say

PITTSBURGH - A man crashed his pickup truck into the porch of the Take a Break bar on Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville on Monday.
Emergency Medical Services officials said the driver was the only person in the truck.
Officials said the driver said he had a couple of drinks and was leaving the bar when his pedal got stuck.
This is near the intersection of 39th & Penn in Lawrenceville. EMS Chief says the driver told him he had a few drinks before getting into the car. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/68n1K2OuH8— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 23, 2018
No one was injured.
We're working to find out if the driver will face any charges.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jordan Brown's father speak outs after son's murder conviction overturned
- Man who stole $36 worth of beer, shot by store owner, dies of injuries
- Jury finds man guilty of shooting, killing 2 sisters in attempted robbery
- RAW VIDEO: Duck boat raised from lake bottom
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}