  • Driver had a few drinks before crashing truck into bar, officials say

    PITTSBURGH - A man crashed his pickup truck into the porch of the Take a Break bar on Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville on Monday.

    Emergency Medical Services officials said the driver was the only person in the truck.

    Officials said the driver said he had a couple of drinks and was leaving the bar when his pedal got stuck.

    No one was injured.

    We're working to find out if the driver will face any charges.

