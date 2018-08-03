  • Driver identified after allegedly hitting person on Route 30, leaving scene

    Updated:

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A 62-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Friday morning on Route 30 in East Pittsburgh, officials said.

    The hit-and-run crash was reported about 2:30 a.m.

    Officials said the man who was hit was talking when he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

    The man who was hit had broken bones in his leg, lower back and rib, but is expected to survive. 

    The driver took off after the crash, but investigators used evidence on the scene and surveillance video nearby to identify a suspect and the vehicle within hours.

    No charges have been filed yet. 

    Route 30 was closed in both directions until investigators cleared the scene at about 4:30 a.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories