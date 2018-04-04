  • Driver in critical condition after crashing into home

    Updated:

    NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. - A driver was flown to a hospital Wednesday morning after crashing a car into a home in North Sewickley, officials said.

    PHOTOS: Car crashes into North Sewickley home

    Related Headlines

    The vehicle crashed into the home on Mercer Road, off Route 65, about 3 a.m.

    A chimney fell from the home upon impact, landing on the car and sending bricks into the yard and the home’s living room.

    The driver was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. He suffered a fractured pelvis and was last listed in critical condition, officials said.

    Police said the driver’s family told them he does not have a license and took his aunt’s car without permission.

    Emergency dispatchers said the Beaver County Technical Rescue Team was called to the scene.

    A man and woman were sleeping inside the home at the time of the crash. They were not hurt.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver in critical condition after crashing into home

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 dead after shooting, police incident in Ohio Township

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pedestrian killed in accident on McKnight Road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Martin Luther King Jr.: How the world heard the news of his assassination

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tree falls down on school bus with students on board