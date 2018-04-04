Driver in critical condition after crashing into home

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. - A driver was flown to a hospital Wednesday morning after crashing a car into a home in North Sewickley, officials said.
The vehicle crashed into the home on Mercer Road, off Route 65, about 3 a.m.
A chimney fell from the home upon impact, landing on the car and sending bricks into the yard and the home’s living room.
PHOTOS of inside the home in North Sewickley. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/diDCeZIJ3d— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 4, 2018
The driver was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. He suffered a fractured pelvis and was last listed in critical condition, officials said.
Police said the driver’s family told them he does not have a license and took his aunt’s car without permission.
Emergency dispatchers said the Beaver County Technical Rescue Team was called to the scene.
A man and woman were sleeping inside the home at the time of the crash. They were not hurt.
PICS: car crashes into this home in North Sewickley. Man & woman who were sleeping inside are OK. We spoke with the man who told us the driver had to be cut from the car & he’s hoping he’s OK. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Y1pvQplmtW— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 4, 2018
