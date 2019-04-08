BALDWIN, Pa. - A driver was taken into police custody after an SUV crashed into a house early Monday morning in Baldwin.
The back of the SUV struck a corner of the house on Michael Drive about 3:30 a.m., causing some bricks to crumble. A few chunks of the brick wall also fell from the home.
No injuries have been reported.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to find out what led to the crash and what charges the driver might face -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
#BREAKING: Police tell me driver is in custody. pic.twitter.com/ic1AJtMkeX— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 8, 2019
