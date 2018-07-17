  • Driver injured after SUV crashes, flips over in Jefferson Hills

    JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. - A woman was hospitalized after the SUV she was driving crashed and flipped over in Jefferson Hills Tuesday morning. 

    The crash happened along Route 885 in Jefferson Hills just before 8 a.m.

    Investigators told WPXI news reporter Mike Holden the driver of the car lost control of her Jeep and it careened off the road and flipped over in a wooded area.  

    The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital to be checked out. 

    The road was shut down for a short time while crews removed the SUV, but it has since reopened. 

     

