JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. - A woman was hospitalized after the SUV she was driving crashed and flipped over in Jefferson Hills Tuesday morning.
The crash happened along Route 885 in Jefferson Hills just before 8 a.m.
Investigators told WPXI news reporter Mike Holden the driver of the car lost control of her Jeep and it careened off the road and flipped over in a wooded area.
The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital to be checked out.
The road was shut down for a short time while crews removed the SUV, but it has since reopened.
