0 Driver killed in Parkway West crash is missing man last seen on Christmas Eve

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 8:45 p.m.

Police confirm a missing young man has been found dead in his vehicle along the Parkway West.

Related Headlines RAW VIDEO: SUV crashes on Interstate 376

Rex Rubinstein was last seen at a Sunoco Gas station in Ross Township on Christmas Eve. According to social media posts about him, he was headed to his mother’s house for Christmas but never arrived.

Channel 11’s Aaron Martin is working to learn more about Rubinstein and what happened for Channel 11 News, at 11 p.m.

Friends described him as a caring person, who dreamed of owning a food truck. How their friend is being remembered on 11 at 11 https://t.co/b2E7kYcQmJ — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) December 27, 2018

Wednesday morning, someone driving on I-376 near the airport in Findlay Township saw the top of the white SUV and called police.

The vehicle was found crashed down an embankment near the McClaren Road exit.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 376 in Findlay Township Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near the McClaren Road exit, not far from Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to investigators, someone driving by around 10 a.m. spotted the SUV, which had gone down an embankment.

The driver of the SUV has not been identified publicly, but police said it's a male in his 20s.

It's unclear exactly when the crash happened, but police believe the driver failed to navigate a turn and went off the road before the guide rail.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.