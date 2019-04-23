ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a car on Steubenville Pike in Robinson Township, police said.
The crash was reported about 9 a.m. along Steubenville Pike at the Crafton Interchange on Interstate 79 north. Southbound lanes of Steubenville Pike were blocked.
Investigators believe the truck might have been trying to beat the traffic light and overturned onto the car, which was traveling in the opposite direction, as it attempted to turn onto the ramp.
The man who was driving the car was killed, police said.
