  • Driver loses control, crashes into cemetery

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A driver lost control and crashed into a cemetery Thursday afternoon in Carrick.

    The crash happened on Brownsville Road at Birmingham Avenue. 

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    The person who was behind the wheel is going to get tested for intoxication, police told Channel 11. They said it's possible he was impaired.

    Police said they've been busy all day with crashes, mostly people who are drinking and driving.

    Channel 11's Michele Newell talked to police and will have a LIVE report on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories