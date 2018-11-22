Driver loses control, crashes into cemetery

PITTSBURGH - A driver lost control and crashed into a cemetery Thursday afternoon in Carrick.
The crash happened on Brownsville Road at Birmingham Avenue.
The person who was behind the wheel is going to get tested for intoxication, police told Channel 11. They said it's possible he was impaired.
Police said they've been busy all day with crashes, mostly people who are drinking and driving.
