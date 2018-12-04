Driver panics trying to get into parking spot, slams into building

PITTSBURGH - A driver in Carrick panicked when he struggled to get into a spot, flew across Brownsville Road and slammed into a building.
According to witnesses, the crash was enough to shake the building.
A woman inside the building describes what she experienced, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
