Driver remembers moments before deadly Parkway North crash

Adam Stasik was driving Tuesday on the Parkway North when the dump truck in front of him hit a median.
The ensuing chain-reaction crash killed the truck driver and injured three others, but Stasik walked away OK.
Damany Lewis talks to Stasik about the moments before the crash and how it gave him a new perspective on life for 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
