    GLENSHAW, Pa. - A driver was trapped after driving his car over a hill and into a creek.

    The crash happened at 107 Lingay Court in Ross Township. 

    Emergency crews spent 30 minutes trying to rescue the man from his vehicle.

    According to police, the man's wife heard him screaming for help.

    Emergency crews said they had a difficult time rescuing the man from his car because of how steep the hill is. They had to cut trees down just to get to him.

    Once they rescued him, he was rushed to a hospital. 

    The man is OK with only cuts and bruises. Police aren't sure how he lost control. 

