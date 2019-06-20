NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A car ended up on its roof after it struck the porch of a home in North Braddock Thursday morning.
The driver of the car ran after the crash, which happened about 10 a.m. on Electric Avenue, a passenger told police.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The passenger was taken to a hospital.
No one inside the home was hurt, officials said.
BREAKING: Car into porch of home on Electric Avenue in North Braddock. Car parts are wedged in porch. All airbags deployed. Injuries unknown at this time. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/HvUN0A3g7b— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) June 20, 2019
Front porch is pretty badly beaten up from the car. Car parts are laying around. Landlord says the porch was less than a year old @WPXI pic.twitter.com/p23GcWVTsy— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) June 20, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Syrian refugee arrested for allegedly planning terror attack on Pittsburgh church
- What we know about Syrian refugee accused of planning terror attack on Pittsburgh church
- Parents, coaches involved in massive brawl at youth baseball game
- VIDEO: Man, woman, boy killed in crash with dump truck
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}