  • Driver runs after car hits porch, overturns

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A car ended up on its roof after it struck the porch of a home in North Braddock Thursday morning.

    The driver of the car ran after the crash, which happened about 10 a.m. on Electric Avenue, a passenger told police.

    The passenger was taken to a hospital.

    No one inside the home was hurt, officials said.

