  • Driver runs off after shots fired lead to chase, crash

    Updated:

    MUNHALL, Pa. - A police chase that started after shots were fired late Wednesday night ended with a crash and the driver running off, police said.

    Investigators said shots were fired in Duquesne, in the area of Auriles Street. A vehicle was seen speeding away, prompting the pursuit.

    We're following the search for the driver on Channel 11 Morning News.

    A Duquesne officer radioed Munhall police that the vehicle was heading in their direction, police said.

    The vehicle crashed in Munhall after failing to make a turn near East 8th Avenue and Andrews Street, police said. The driver then got out of the vehicle and ran.

    Two guns were recovered from the vehicle, authorities said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver runs off after shots fired lead to chase, crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Torrential downpours possible as storms fire up across area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lester Holt stops in Pittsburgh today to host ‘Across America' special

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh CLO Announces 2018 Gene Kelly Nominees for High School…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Couple found dead in apparent double suicide