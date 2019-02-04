  • Driver rushed to hospital after rollover crash in Lawrence County

    TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A driver was rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash in Lawrence County.

    The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Route 422 in Taylor Township.

    Emergency crews needed to use the Jaws of Life to rescue the victim from the car.

    State police believe the SUV may have lost a wheel while exiting the ramp, causing the crash. 

