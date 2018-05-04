  • Driver slams SUV into house in Uniontown

    Updated:

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A family in Fayette County got an abrupt awakening early Friday when an SUV slammed into their house.

    Investigators said the driver of an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed along Prospect Street in Uniontown when it left the road and hit the rear of the house around 12:30 a.m.  

    The crash did damage to the back of the house. 

    There were people inside the home when the crash happened, but they were asleep and were not injured.

    The residents are staying with family.  

    The driver was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. 
     

     

