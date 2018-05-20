Driver speeds away from traffic stop, crashes short time later, police say

GREEN TREE, Pa. - A driver's attempt to get away from police ended quickly when he crashed near the West End.
Witnesses told Channel 11 the chase exceeded 100 mph before ending in a crash on Noblestown Road.
Green Tree police told Channel 11 officers had pulled over the driver just before 2 p.m.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP
When the officer got out of his patrol car, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
Witnesses said the driver also passed another car, before crashing while rounding a sharp corner less than a minute later.
Police have not said why the driver was initially pulled over. The driver had several warrants out for his arrest and will be arraigned Sunday night.
TRENDING NOW:
- Royal wedding: Kitty Spencer stuns with resemblance to her aunt, Princess Diana
- Second search warrant in teacher's murder case provides details on evidence, witness testimony
- Barber throws man who complained about haircut through window
- VIDEO: Local community honors veterans on Armed Forces Day
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}