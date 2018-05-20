  • Driver speeds away from traffic stop, crashes short time later, police say

    GREEN TREE, Pa. - A driver's attempt to get away from police ended quickly when he crashed near the West End.

    Witnesses told Channel 11 the chase exceeded 100 mph before ending in a crash on Noblestown Road.

    Green Tree police told Channel 11 officers had pulled over the driver just before 2 p.m.

    When the officer got out of his patrol car, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

    Witnesses said the driver also passed another car, before crashing while rounding a sharp corner less than a minute later.

    Police have not said why the driver was initially pulled over. The driver had several warrants out for his arrest and will be arraigned Sunday night.

