NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A driver fled after crashing a car into a Subway restaurant in New Kensington early Thursday morning, officials said.
The car crashed into the Subway on Stevenson Boulevard about 2:30 a.m.
Emergency dispatchers said the driver was not at the scene by the time police arrived.
The front of the restaurant was boarded up after the crash.
