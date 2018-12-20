  • Driver takes off after crashing into Subway restaurant

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A driver fled after crashing a car into a Subway restaurant in New Kensington early Thursday morning, officials said.

    The car crashed into the Subway on Stevenson Boulevard about 2:30 a.m.

    Emergency dispatchers said the driver was not at the scene by the time police arrived.

    The front of the restaurant was boarded up after the crash.

