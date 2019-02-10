Driver takes off after flipping car in Beaver County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Beaver County are trying to find the driver of a car that overturned in Center Township.
A viewer sent Channel 11 video of the crash on Bunker Hill Road.
By the time police got there, the driver was gone.
We're working to find out if police have any leads.
