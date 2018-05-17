GLENSHAW, Pa. - A driver is trapped after a car went into a creek in Ross Township.
The crash happened at 107 Lingay Court in Glenshaw.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is headed to the scene and will have developments on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Rachael DelTondo, former teacher shot, killed in mother's driveway
- Pack of vicious dogs running wild attacks, kills woman
- Castle Shannon volunteer firefighter arrested, accused of stealing $130K
- VIDEO: Baby siamang makes debut
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}