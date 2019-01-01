0 Driver tries to run after crashing into parked cars, utility pole

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - One person was taken into custody after crashing into several parked cars and a utility pole early Tuesday morning.

Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer confirmed a truck crashed into three or four parked cars then a utility pole around 2:40 a.m. on Freeport Road in New Kensington.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

We learned about this story from a tip to our WPXI Facebook page.

Michael Kirven sent us a message about the crash. Kilmer caught up with him at the scene where he told her, "I was sound asleep, and I heard it. It was around 3 and I heard what I thought might be an m80 or transformer blowing and felt something. I said, 'Wow, what was that? Everything was dark, and I looked outside and there was a bunch of people around.'"

According to Kilmer, the driver of the truck initially ran from the scene but was taken into custody.

BREAKING: Pick up truck driver hits 4 parked cars before crashing into this pole in New Kensington. We are almost to the scene @WPXI pic.twitter.com/w3z57EXlHm — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) January 1, 2019

The crash knocked out power to more than 2,000 customers. West Penn Power workers are on the scene and have restored power to the majority of those impacted.

The remaining 500 customers are expected to have their power restored by noon Tuesday.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.