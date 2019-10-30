UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A driver turned herself in to police after crashing a car into a school bus with children onboard and leaving the scene in Uniontown.
Police said a 20-year-old woman driving a four-door Nissan Altima crashed into the bus at the intersection of Connellsville Street and Reppert Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
After the crash, the car wouldn't start because of the damage, so investigators said she and her passenger jumped out and ran off.
Police initially said they were searching for a passenger, but then said there was not a passenger in the car.
None of the 24 children inside were hurt from the accident, and parents came to the scene to pick them up. A second bus came to take home the rest of the kids.
