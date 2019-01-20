Driver wanted for hit-and-run fires shots at police, investigators say

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Westmoreland County fired shots at police when they came to arrest him, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The crash was reported on Blacksmith Road in Mt. Pleasant Township.
Witnesses told investigators that a blue, Dodge pickup truck was involved in the crash.
Here is an update of the barricade incident in Mt Pleasant earlier today. pic.twitter.com/fTui5GxgAk— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 20, 2019
Troopers found the truck in a driveway on Shady Lane.
The suspect, Timothy Minerd, 47, came out of a camper parked there and began firing at troopers, according to police. No one was hurt.
Minerd was taken into custody and is facing several charges.
