Drivers alert PennDOT to sinkhole on bridge in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. - PennDOT is thanking drivers for alerting them to a potentially dangerous hole in a Greensburg bridge.
The sinkhole formed along the bridge at North Greengate and Route 30 on Thursday. Less than 24 hours later and, it's gone.
PennDOT said it was able to repair the problem so quickly "thanks to drivers who are the eyes and ears of the roadway."
Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Erin Clarke.
