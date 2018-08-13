  • Drivers brace for long-term Fleming Park Bridge closure

    NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An Allegheny County bridge will close Monday for some major repairs.

    Starting at 6 a.m. the Fleming Park Bridge in Neville Township and Stowe Township will shut down until June of 2019.

    The $11 million project involves sidewalk replacement, steel repairs, and expansion dam replacement. 

    During the closure, traffic will be detoured using Route 51, Interstate 79 and Grand Avenue.

    A pedestrian shuttle will also be available from 5 a.m. to midnight on weekdays. It will also be available from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays, and 7:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday.  

     

