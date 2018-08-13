NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An Allegheny County bridge will close Monday for some major repairs.
Starting at 6 a.m. the Fleming Park Bridge in Neville Township and Stowe Township will shut down until June of 2019.
FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
The $11 million project involves sidewalk replacement, steel repairs, and expansion dam replacement.
WPXI’s Liz Kilmer is breaking down the construction project and detours for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman found dead inside SUV
- Armed guards stationed at burned-out Green Tree bank
- 2 people rescued after being trapped on bungee ride in Branson
- VIDEO: Wannabe Steeler crashes training camp, challenges Antonio Brown
During the closure, traffic will be detoured using Route 51, Interstate 79 and Grand Avenue.
A pedestrian shuttle will also be available from 5 a.m. to midnight on weekdays. It will also be available from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays, and 7:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}