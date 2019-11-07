FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Drivers in Forward Township said a temporary traffic light is causing serious issues and putting them at risk.
They claim the traffic light on Bunola River Road – a winding road – often malfunctions and is to blame for some near collisions. Instead of a steady green, yellow or red light, drivers said it flashes.
They also said it’s dangerous because their view is obstructed around the bend, so when the light is flashing, it leads to close calls.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke finds out what is being done to keep drivers safe – on 11 News at 5:45.
