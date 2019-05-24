Drivers fed up with potholes on Millvale road

MILLVALE, Pa. - Drivers are fed up with a road in Millvale they say hasn’t been properly fixed in years.
Seavey Road near Evergreen Avenue has several significant potholes forcing some drivers to weave into oncoming traffic to avoid them.
Half a dozen drivers told Channel 11 today it’s a safety issue they’re fed up dealing with.
Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Aaron Martin.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman shows up at hospital after being shot, nearby community center shot up
- Recall alert: Aldi's Bakers Corner all-purpose flour recalled due to potential E. coli
- Channel 11 uncovers new details about alleged corruption in Aliquippa Police Department
- VIDEO: 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (5/24-5/26)
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}