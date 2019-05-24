  • Drivers fed up with potholes on Millvale road

    Updated:

    MILLVALE, Pa. - Drivers are fed up with a road in Millvale they say hasn’t been properly fixed in years.

    Seavey Road near Evergreen Avenue has several significant potholes forcing some drivers to weave into oncoming traffic to avoid them. 

    Half a dozen drivers told Channel 11 today it’s a safety issue they’re fed up dealing with.

    Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Aaron Martin.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories