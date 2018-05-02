Drivers frustrated over road closure in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The closure of a small stretch of road is going to have a big impact on drivers in Allegheny County.
Starting next week, Baldwin Road in Robinson Township will close for five months.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca spoke with drivers who are feeling frustrated, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teacher Appreciation Day 2018: Here's a list of deals and freebies for the nation's educators
- At least 5 dead in military plane crash in Georgia, officials say
- Capitals' Wilson facing hearing for hit that left Pens' Aston-Reese with broken jaw
- RAW VIDEO: Tiger cubs get outdoor recess
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}