PITTSBURGH - A major sinkhole along a busy Pittsburgh road causing an issue for drivers.
Crews are working to repair a broken sewer line on North Charles Street on the North Side.
Related Headlines
The 48-inch line broke days ago and crews have several days of repair work ahead.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Drivers are being forced to get around, buses can't get through either. The Port Authority of Allegheny County alerted riders that Route 11 is missing several stops.
BREAKING... a sewer line! Crews are working to repair it on North Charles St in the North Side. In the meantime... buses are missing these stops @wpxi pic.twitter.com/Ql3fPblq7T— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) August 8, 2019
Riders are feeling the impact.
"Ugh, it's killing my body getting off work and having to walk home but it works. I guess at least it's not raining," Marissa Jetter said.
WPXI's Liz Kilmer is working to find out what impacts nearby residents may face as this work continues and when the worm will be done for Channel 11 News at Noon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}